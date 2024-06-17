Karisma Kapoor joins ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 4 as judge

Karisma Kapoor, the timeless Bollywood icon, is gearing up for an exciting new venture as she joins the judging panel for Season 4 of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘India’s Best Dancer’. This announcement follows closely on the heels of her stunning magazine cover shoot and her standout performance in Netflix’s ‘Murder Mubarak.’

Karisma Kapoor’s illustrious Bollywood career has firmly established her as one of the industry’s most cherished stars. Known for her memorable roles in classics like ‘Raja Hindustani,’ ‘Hero No. 1,’ ‘Judwaa,’ ‘Biwi No. 1,’ ‘Zubeidaa,’ and her latest in ‘Murder Mubarak,’ she has consistently captivated audiences with her talent and charm. Her legacy continues to inspire fans of all ages, from classic film enthusiasts to younger generations who engage with her through viral dance challenges on social media.

This isn’t Karisma’s first stint on ‘India’s Best Dancer.’ She has previously appeared as a guest judge on Seasons 2 and 3, where her infectious energy and warmth won over both contestants and viewers. Her extensive experience in the film industry, combined with her status as Bollywood’s quintessential dancing diva, makes her an ideal choice for the judging panel.

Season 4 of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ promises to be a dazzling showcase of talent, featuring contestants from all over the country. They will bring their best moves to the stage, hoping to impress a panel of esteemed judges that includes Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor, and now, Karisma Kapoor. Her presence is sure to add a layer of glamour and expertise, enriching the viewing experience with her keen insights into the art of dance.

With Karisma Kapoor on board, fans can expect a season brimming with elegance, excitement, and unforgettable performances. As she embarks on this new chapter, her enduring appeal and deep connection with audiences are set to shine brighter than ever. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or a new fan, ‘India’s Best Dancer’ Season 4, featuring the incomparable Karisma Kapoor, is sure to be a must-watch event.