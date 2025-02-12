‘Andaz Apna Apna’ re-release: The cult classic returns in stunning 4K

The beloved cult comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, is ready for a grand re-release this April.

First hitting theaters on November 4, 1994, the film has since become a timeless classic, popular for its unique blend of slapstick humor and unforgettable dialogues.

Director Santoshi expressed his excitement, saying, “Andaz Apna Apna is very close to my heart, and I am happy that it is re-releasing this April.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor. Santoshi shared that the film’s producers—Namrata, Priti, and Amod Sinha, children of the late Shri Vinay Kumar Sinha who originally produced the film—are making this re-release a grand affair.

They emphasized that they had meticulously restored and remastered the film in 4K with Dolby 5.1 sound for the ultimate cinematic experience.

The producers also spoke with great pride about their father’s perseverance in bringing the film to life, saying, “This re-release is our tribute to our father, who stood against all odds to make this film, and we are immensely proud of his legacy.”

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ tells the hilarious tale of two scheming gold diggers who aim to marry an heiress to inherit her fortune. The plot takes a turn when the heiress swaps identities with her secretary, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

One gold digger ends up genuinely falling in love with the heiress, while the other goes with the secretary.

Though it had a modest run at the box office initially, the film has since gained cult status, with its quirky characters and witty one-liners becoming part of everyday conversation.

Iconic lines like “Mein toh kehta hu aap purush hi nahi hai… maha purush hain maha purush!” and “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main” continue to excite fans to this day.