Rohit Bose Roy reunites with Karisma Kapoor after 24 years

Actor Rohit Bose Roy and Karisma Kapoor have reunited after 24 years, this time on the set of a commercial, marking a nostalgic return to the world of cinema.

The two first worked together in the 2000 film ‘Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega’, and now, after more than two decades, they shared the screen again, but this time with Rohit in the director’s chair.

Rohit shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reminiscing about their earlier collaboration and expressing his admiration for Karisma. He wrote, “Back on set with this beautiful soul after 24 years!!!! We shot ‘Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega’ as co-stars in 2000, and today I directed her for a commercial. Time has passed, but you haven’t changed one bit, Lolo… still a pleasure being on set with you! Here’s to many more!”

The 2000 film ‘Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega’ was a thriller-comedy directed by Kundan Shah, featuring Bobby Deol alongside Karisma Kapoor.

The film, inspired by the 1981 American movie ‘Eyewitness’, offered a mix of suspense and humor, adding to the dynamic between its lead actors.

Rohit Bose Roy, who has built a successful career in both television and film, is popular for his roles in popular TV serials like ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’ and ‘Swabhimaan’. His filmography includes notable roles in ‘Kaabil’, ‘Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena’, and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, where he portrayed the character Fattu.

In addition to acting, Rohit ventured into direction with his short film ‘Rice Plate’, featured in the anthology ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’. In 2020, he also launched his own fashion brand.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor, who has long been a celebrated figure in Bollywood, last appeared in the mystery thriller ‘Murder Mubarak’. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Club You to Death’ and features an impressive ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma.