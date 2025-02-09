Karisma Kapoor sparks nostalgia with ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ throwback

Karisma Kapoor recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reflected on her iconic role in ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, the beloved 1999 family drama.

The actress shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her upcoming appearance on ‘Indian Idol’, where she was seen dressed in a vibrant yellow lehenga paired with a rust-hued choli.

The photoshoot took place ahead of the show, with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya making a special guest appearance.

In true Karisma Kapoor style, she added a playful twist to her Instagram post by quoting a line from the catchy ‘A B C D’ song featured in the film, writing: “A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I… I Love You #HumSaathSaathHai.”

Fans are in for a treat, as one of the promos for the ‘Indian Idol’ episode shows Karisma recreating one of her most memorable scenes from ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

In the original scene, she shared a light-hearted moment with co-star Saif Ali Khan, marked by teasing banter and playful romance. It seems Karisma is ready to relive that chemistry once again, this time with rapper Badshah.

‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ tells the story of a joint family whose bonds are tested by misunderstandings and conflicts, and the theme of family unity is at its core. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Salman Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Behl, Sonali Bendre, and others.

Upon its release in November 1999, the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year and a major blockbuster.

It was also the first Bollywood film to be showcased in Canadian theaters, marking a historic moment for the industry.

Karisma’s post on Instagram follows her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent beach trip, where Kareena shared her own set of sun-kissed photos. Wearing a floral dress and enjoying a serene sunset, she captioned her post with the words, “Sunsets and me” along with “#WhatsMentToBeWillBe”.

Meanwhile, Karisma also shared moments of her “no filter days” with a close-up photo that highlighted her natural beauty, showing off her glowing skin and wind-swept hair.

On the professional front, Karisma is set to star in the highly anticipated web series ‘Brown’. The crime drama, directed by Abhinay Deo, will showcase Karisma as a detective and recovering alcoholic investigating the mysterious murder of a young woman from a wealthy family.

The show, which promises intense drama and suspense, will also feature a talented cast including Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, and others.