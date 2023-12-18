Karishma Tanna’s star-studded pre-birthday bash lights up Mumbai

Bollywood sensation Karishma Tanna set the city ablaze with a dazzling pre-birthday bash held at a chic fine-dining establishment in Bandra, Mumbai’s celebrity hub. The anticipation for the actress’s upcoming birthday on December 21 reached a fever pitch as she gathered an elite guest list, promising an unforgettable evening of glitz and glamour.

The selected venue served as the perfect canvas for Karishma’s festivities, welcoming a slew of industry luminaries who graced the event with their presence. The star-studded affair featured a who’s who of Bollywood, including Khushi Kapoor, Chunky Pandey with wife Bhavna, Sonal Chauhan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Nupur Sanon, Sussanne Khan, Jackie Shroff, and many more.

Karishma Tanna herself stole the limelight with her sartorial choice—a Balenciaga dress that epitomized glamour. The white satin ensemble, adorned with the iconic fashion house’s logo, showcased Karishma’s innate sense of style. A chic black belt cinched the outfit, complemented by sophisticated black boots, creating a look that exuded both elegance and edge, embodying the essence of a fashion diva gearing up for her birthday bash.

As the countdown to Karishma’s birthday inches closer to December 21, fans are eagerly anticipating what more this Bollywood fashionista has in store for the grand celebration. The pre-birthday bash has undoubtedly set the bar high, promising a birthday extravaganza that will be etched in the memory of all who attended.