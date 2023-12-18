Niharika Konidela makes comeback with ‘What the fish’

Breaking the hiatus of four years, Niharika Konidela, the talented actor, has marked her return to the silver screen with a bang. Celebrating her birthday on December 18, Niharika’s fans were in for a delightful surprise as the makers of her upcoming film, “What The Fish” (WTF), unveiled the much-anticipated first look on this special day.

Niharika Konidela last graced the big screen in 2019 with the film “Suryakantham.” Since then, she has maintained a low profile, making her presence felt only in the 2023 web-series “Dead Pixels.” However, her return has been eagerly awaited by fans and the film fraternity alike.

In the captivating first-look poster, Niharika exudes elegance, donned in a bejeweled dress, with a dollar sign illuminating the background. The makers, in a statement, disclosed that Niharika will portray the character of Astalakshmi, affectionately known as Ash, in the film. Describing the role as both performance-oriented and character-driven, the director of the film, Varun Korukonda, expressed his excitement about having Niharika on board. He eagerly awaits the audience’s reaction to her portrayal of Ash in “What The Fish.”

Niharika Konidela’s absence from the limelight since “Suryakantham” has been palpable, with only a cameo appearance in her uncle Chiranjeevi’s “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy” and involvement in the 2023 web-series. Nevertheless, she has actively taken on a role behind the scenes as a producer for a couple of projects that are yet to be out.

As the first look of “What The Fish” creates a buzz in the entertainment industry, Niharika’s fans are eagerly anticipating her powerful comeback in a film that promises a captivating and character-driven narrative. Audiences eagerly anticipate the release of the film, poised to witness Niharika Konidela’s stellar performance as Ash in “What The Fish.”