Kareena Kapoor appointed as UNICEF India’s national ambassador

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was appointed on Saturday as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India’s national ambassador.

Since 2014, the actor has been involved with this humanitarian initiative, serving as a celebrity advocate.

Kareena will assist UNICEF India in advancing every child’s right to gender equality, health, education, and early childhood development in her capacity as an employee.

On her confirmation as the UNICEF ambassador, Kareen posted a picture on Instagram captioning, “An emotional day for me… I am honored to be appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador.

Working with @unicefindia over the past 10 years has been truly enriching and insightful. I am proud of the work that we have done and am reiterating my commitment to being a voice for promoting and protecting child rights and an equal future for all children.”

The 43-year-old actress further thanked UNICEF’s entire team, which has been tirelessly working for the rights of women and children across the country.

The ‘Singham Returns’ actress also welcomed Gauranshi, Kartik, Vinisha and Nahid as UNICEF’s newest Youth Advocate.

She also made a pledge to continue to be a voice #ForEveryChild.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said, “UNICEF is delighted to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan as our National Ambassador, building on her years of commitment to advance children’s rights. She has brought energy and impact through her support for several national and global campaigns.”