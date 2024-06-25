Karan Johar promises major revamp for ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 9 in 2025

Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee with Karan,’ with its eight seasons, has been a sought-after talk show. From stirring controversies and providing gossip to being either a beloved show or a guilty pleasure for netizens, the show has claimed the annual watchlist of fans for years. After an underwhelming Season 8, marked by a boring rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar has announced that the next season will premiere in 2025 and that the show will revamp its format.

In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, the filmmaker opened up about the last season and revealed that he will be taking a break from the talk show this year. Commenting on the last season, KJo said, “It was the most boring rapid fire in the history of the show. Season 9 will come back with a new syntax.”

Without spilling many details about the new season, Karan Johar said that it will return in 2025 with a different format, owing to the feedback on last year’s dry rapid-fire. The filmmaker retorted on the issue, saying, “I was like, ‘Why am I even doing this?’ You’re not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid-fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it. Now, I am like let’s change the world of ‘Koffee with Karan’ with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness.”

The talk show host also opened up about celebrities’ apprehension about getting candid on the show, refraining from opening up to avoid stirring controversies. To assert his point, Karan gave the example of Mahesh Bhatt, who has been the picture of frankness on the show. Elaborating further, the host of the celeb talk show humorously remarked, “With the way Bhatt sahab is, he will still give me such answers. But I think I would get into trouble. Like, you called him, and you got these answers. Why didn’t you edit?”

The last season kickstarted with B-town couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guests of the season. The installment then went on to feature a stellar guest line-up, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, among others.