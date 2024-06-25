Atlee eyes historic collaboration with Rajinikanth and Salman Khan

After his highly successful Bollywood venture “Jawan” with Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of the Indian film industry, filmmaker Atlee is now making headlines with a potential collaboration involving superstars Rajnikanth and Salman Khan for his next project. If the deal comes through, the film is expected to be one of the most significant collaborations in the industry.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is currently in discussions with both Salman Khan and Rajinikanth for his upcoming project. The untitled film is in development, and the director is optimistic that both superstars will agree to headline his next venture. The report states that the “Jawan” director will meet with the two actors next month.

A source close to the reporters confirmed, “Sun Pictures will be producing the film, and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee has also been in contact with Salman Khan for the past two years. They are confident about getting both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board.”

The report further reveals that the filmmakers hope to finalize all formalities by the end of the year. Additionally, it was mentioned that the “Ek Tha Tiger” star plans to begin working on this film after completing “Sikandar.” The source added, “Salman Khan aims to start Atlee’s film after wrapping up ‘Sikandar.’ Superstar Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will take this up after ‘Coolie.’ It is a combination to be remembered for generations.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of this report, as the combination of these two superstars is sure to make history. On the work front, Atlee’s last directorial project was the star-studded “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara. The filmmaker is also set to produce Varun Dhawan’s “Baby John.” Salman Khan was last seen with Katrina Kaif in “Tiger 3” and is currently filming “Sikandar.” Meanwhile, Rajnikanth recently made a cameo appearance in “Lal Salaam.”