As American pop singer Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a welcome party for the singing sensation.

The welcome party was attended by the likes of Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia among others.

Many celebs documented the party on their social media handles and thanked Karan for the evening.

Here are some pictures from the party.

Katy Perry is in India for her first-ever performance while the 35-year-old visited the countries seven years ago with her then-boyfriend Russell Brand.

Singer Dua Lipa will also be performing alongside Perry in India.

Both Perry and Lipa will be performing in Mumbai on November 16 at a musical festival.