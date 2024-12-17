Kapil Sharma faces backlash for insulting Atlee, defends himself online!

Kapil Sharma has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his recent appearance on his comedy show, where he faced backlash for allegedly insulting filmmaker Atlee.

The incident occurred last weekend when the team of ‘Baby John’, including director Kalees, writer and co-producer Atlee, and actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, appeared on the show.

One particular segment quickly sparked outrage online.

Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee’s looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don’t judge by appearance, judge by the heart.#Atlee #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/oSzU0pRDS4 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 15, 2024

In the clip that went viral, Kapil Sharma asked Atlee, “Atlee sir, actually you are so young, and aap itne bade producer-director ban gaye hain. Kabhi aapke saath aisa hua hai ki kabhi aap kisi star se milne gaye first time, aur usko laga hi naa ho ki aap Atlee ho. Usne kaha ‘where is Atlee?’” (Atlee, you’re so young, and you’ve become such a big producer-director. Has it ever happened that you met a star for the first time, and they didn’t recognize you and asked, ‘Where is Atlee?’).

The question quickly attracted criticism. Many viewers felt that Kapil was subtly mocking Atlee’s appearance, with some even accusing him of being racist. The clip went viral, and Kapil was trolled on social media.

Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep). https://t.co/PdsxTo8xjg — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 17, 2024

In response to the accusations, Kapil took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his stance. He retweeted a post that shared the controversial clip and asked, “Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video? pls don’t spread hate on social media thank you. (Guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow anybody’s tweet like a sheep).”