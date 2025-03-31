Kapil Sharma unveils the first look of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Fans are in for another rollercoaster ride brimming with comic punches! On the occasion of Eid, Kapil Sharma gives his fans the first look of his upcoming film. The makers of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ have announced the return of the comedy saga with a tantalising poster.

Wishing fans, ‘Eid Mubarak,’ the team of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ have dropped the awaited first look. In the poster, Kapil Sharma is posing with a mysterious bride in wedding attire. While the actor is sporting a beige sherwani and a sehra, his mystery woman is donning an intricate blue lehenga.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



The upcoming title stars Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh while details of the remaining key cast members remain under wraps. Anukalp Goswami is helming the comedy ride. On the other hand, Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan are bankrolling the title under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production. The film promises to retain the essence of the prequel which gave viewers a generous dose of chaos, comedy, and complications. Fans wait to see how Kapil Sharma will juggle the various women in his life. As misunderstandings and humour-inducing chaos dominate the screen, the actor will strive to keep peace intact.

The first film released in 2015 and marked Kapil’s acting debut. Abbas-Mustan directed the title featuring an ensemble cast. These included Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena and Manoj Joshi. The title focuses on Kapil’s character as she struggles with his three marriages. Elevating the plot, the three women live in the same building and chaos ensues when they are invited to his fourth wedding.

Also Read: Eid in Ghibli style? You need to see this stunning art trend!

With the announcement of the sequel, fans can’t wait to catch the actor-comedian in his element, delivering a laughter ride.