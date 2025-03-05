Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt

Renowned Indian playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious at her home in Rangareddy, Telangana.

The 44-year-old artist, popular for her melodious voice and numerous hit songs, was in an alarming condition on Tuesday evening, after an alleged suicide attempt.

According to reports, the KPHB police station received a distress call from Kalpana’s apartment complex at approximately 5 PM. Upon reaching the scene, officers found her apartment door locked. However, when they checked through the kitchen window, they saw Kalpana lying unconscious on her bed.

With the help of medical responders, they immediately transported her to Holistic Hospital in an ambulance. Her husband arrived at the hospital shortly after, by 6 PM.

Doctors have since confirmed that her condition is stable, and she is under medical observation. Authorities have stated that there is no registered case yet.

Kalpana Raghavendar is a celebrated playback singer, songwriter, and performer who has been a part of the Indian music industry for decades. She began singing at the age of five and has recorded over 1,500 songs across multiple languages. In addition to playback singing, she is widely popular as a dynamic stage performer, having performed in over 3,000 live concerts worldwide.

Her powerful vocals have won her several accolades, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Pogiren” from 36 Vayadhinile. Some of her other memorable tracks include “Navamoorthulainatti” from Intinta Annamayya and “Mangalagouriki” from Manoharam.

Beyond playback singing, Kalpana gained further recognition by winning Idea Star Singer Malayalam (Season 5) and later participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1. She has also served as a judge for the popular singing reality show Super Singer Junior.

As news of her hospitalization spread, fans and fellow artists took to social media, sending their prayers and well wishes for her speedy recovery.