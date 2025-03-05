Nayanthara ditches ‘Lady Superstar’ title, says “call me by my name”

Actor Nayanthara has made a heartfelt appeal to her fans, asking them to stop calling her ‘Lady Superstar’ — a title they affectionately bestowed upon her over the years. Instead, the South Indian cinema icon wants to be addressed simply by her name.

In a message shared on her official X handle, Nayanthara expressed her deep gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout her career. She acknowledged how their encouragement had been a constant source of strength during both her triumphs and struggles.

“My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me,” she wrote.

Nayanthara explained that while the title ‘Lady Superstar’ was born out of love, she feels it creates an unnecessary distance between her and her audience.

NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA pic.twitter.com/fZDqhXM4Vl — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 4, 2025

According to the superstar, her name holds greater meaning as it represents who she is — not just as an actor but as an individual.

“I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am — not just as an actor but as a person,” she added.

The request has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While many have shown respect for her wishes, others continue to shower her with affection using the familiar moniker.

With a career spanning over two decades and more than 75 films to her credit, Nayanthara is one of the most celebrated actors in South Indian cinema. She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’ (2003), followed by Tamil debut ‘Ayya’ (2005) and Telugu debut ‘Lakshmi’ (2006).

Her performances have earned her numerous accolades, including five Filmfare Awards South, one Tamil Nadu State Film Award, a Nandi Award, and seven SIIMA Awards.

Currently, Nayanthara is working on several highly anticipated projects. She will feature in Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming Malayalam film, which marks the on-screen reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty after 16 years. Additionally, she is going to star in ‘Rakkayie’, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy.