Kalpana Raghavendar breaks silence on overdose rumours: “Not a suicide attempt”

Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar has denied reports of a suicide attempt, clarifying that she accidentally took an overdose of sleeping pills due to stress. The incident took place at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, sparking widespread speculation.

Speaking to the police, Kalpana explained that she was struggling with insomnia following a disagreement with her daughter, Daya Prasad, over her education.

According to police reports, the singer wanted her daughter to continue studying in Hyderabad, but Daya had other plans. The disagreement reportedly left Kalpana anxious and unable to sleep.

After returning from Ernakulam on March 4, Kalpana took eight sleeping pills but still couldn’t fall asleep. In frustration, she consumed 10 more tablets, which caused her to lose consciousness. “I don’t know what happened after that,” she reportedly told the police after regaining consciousness at the hospital.

The situation came to light when Kalpana’s husband, Prasad, grew concerned after she didn’t answer his calls. He reached out to members of the colony welfare association, who then alerted the police. Authorities broke open the door to find Kalpana unconscious in her bedroom and rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Addressing the media, Daya Prasad dismissed any claims of a suicide attempt, urging the public not to speculate. “My mother is perfectly fine. She took a slight overdose of insomnia tablets because of stress. Please don’t manipulate any information. Our family is happy, and everything is fine,” she said.

Kalpana, a well-known figure in the South Indian music industry, began her singing career at the age of five. The daughter of renowned playback singers TS Raghavendra and Sulochana, she has recorded over 1,500 songs in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She has worked with legendary music composers like MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Apart from her playback career, Kalpana gained popularity after winning the fifth season of the reality music show ‘Star Singer’. She also participated in the first season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’, hosted by Jr NTR.