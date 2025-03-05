Who is Kalpana Raghavendar? Singer hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

Popular Indian playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar was admitted to a hospital in Telangana after being found unconscious at her residence in Rangareddy district on Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old artist, known for her soulful voice and numerous hit songs across South Indian languages, is suspected to have attempted suicide. Let us quickly look at who Kalpana Raghavendar is.

Who is Kalpana Raghavendar?

Born on May 8, 1980, into a family deeply rooted in music, Kalpana’s journey in the industry began at the tender age of five. Her father, T.S. Raghavendra, was a well-known playback singer, composer, and actor, while her mother, Sulochana, is also a singer.

Her sister, Shekinah Shawn, is an opera singer — making music an inseparable part of the family’s legacy.

Kalpana received formal training in Carnatic music under Madurai T. Srinivasan, laying the foundation for her versatile singing career.

Despite her artistic pursuits, she also holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree and reportedly pursued a Master of Philosophy later.

Career highlights:

Kalpana made her playback debut in 1999 with the song Mangalagouriki from the Telugu film Manoharam, composed by Mani Sharma. Over the years, she collaborated with legendary musicians like A.R. Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, M.S. Viswanathan, and K.S. Chithra, earning a place among the most celebrated voices in South Indian music.

However, she is perhaps best known for her powerful stage performances. With over 3,000 live shows worldwide, Kalpana became a sought-after performer, captivating audiences with her dynamic voice and stage presence.

In 2010, she rose to further prominence after winning the Malayalam singing reality show Idea Star Singer Season 5. Later, she participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1.

Her playback singing career also brought her several accolades, including the Nandi Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2018 for the song Navamoorthulainatti from Intinta Annamayya. She also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the song Pogiren from 36 Vayadhinile.

How is she now?

Details about Kalpana’s current health status remain unclear, but initial reports suggest that she is under medical supervision and in a stable condition.

Fans and fellow artists from the music and film industry have expressed their support, hoping for her speedy recovery.