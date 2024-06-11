‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer OUT: Fans in frenzy as Deepika plays a mother

Nag Ashwin’s futuristic epic, “Kalki 2898 AD,” released its trailer on June 10, captivating fans worldwide. Loosely based on the Mahabharata, the film envisions a dystopic future. Ashwin assembled a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hasan, and Disha Patani. With a budget of 600 cores, it ranks among the most expensive Indian films to date.

Initially slated for May 9, the release was rescheduled to June 27 due to ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Set in Kasi (Varanasi), the sci-fi narrative spans from 3102 BC, the onset of ‘Kali Yuga,’ to 2898 AD, centering on Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu. Within 18 hours of its release, the trailer amassed 13 million views on YouTube.

The trailer unveils a sepia-toned city ruled by a dictator, highlighting a stark contrast between opulence in the upper section and poverty in the lower.

Advertisement

Fans, enthralled by the intense trailer, speculate about Deepika’s character, notably her pregnant state. While her role remains ambiguous, conjectures suggest she carries Kalki’s avatar, supported by Bachchan’s remark dubbing her unborn child as divine. As the dictator perceives the child as a threat, he assigns Prabhas to pursue her, with Bachchan sworn to protect her at any cost.

The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer has sparked a frenzy among fans, particularly over Padukone’s return to maternal roles, reminiscent of her previous portrayals in films like “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” and “Jawan.” On Reddit, discussions range from admiration for Padukone’s versatile roles to speculation on her method acting, possibly influenced by her real-life pregnancy.