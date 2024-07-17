Prabhas fans celebrate ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ success by giving back to orphans in Vizag

In a heartwarming gesture, fans of Pan India superstar Prabhas gathered in Visakhapatnam to celebrate the phenomenal success of his latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, which has crossed the impressive milestone of ₹1000 crore at the global box office. This achievement marks Prabhas’s second film to reach this landmark, following the iconic Baahubali 2.

The Vizag City Wide Prabhas Fans Association organized a special event to commemorate this success, choosing to share their joy with local orphans. Dignitaries, including Subbaiah Chaudhary, the head of Annapurna Studios, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Fans celebrated by cutting a cake and distributing sweets, books, and stationery to the children, highlighting the spirit of giving back to the community.

Praveen, the President of the association, expressed immense pride in the film’s achievements. “Reaching ₹1000 crore is a monumental feat, and we are thrilled to honor this moment by spreading joy among those in need,” he said. He also conveyed the collective hope that Prabhas continues to entertain audiences with future projects. Alongside Praveen, fellow fans like Prithvi, Nukaraju, Reddy, and Coconut Grove Raju actively participated in the festivities.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, solidifying its wide appeal across diverse audiences. Produced by Ashwini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, this film is the inaugural installment of the Kalki universe, setting high expectations for what’s to come.

Vizag City Wide Prabhas fans Distributing Notebooks and Stationary for Orphanage Children ❤️ on achieving Historical Blockbuster with 1000 crs #KalkiHits1000CroreKARNAge

Like hero , Like fans.#Prabhas‌ #KALKI2898AD‌ #1000CroresBlockbusterKalki2898AD #1000croreKalki pic.twitter.com/KXhiLgtzCr — Prabhas Fan (@ivdsai) July 14, 2024

Prabhas’s ability to attract viewers from all regions of India speaks volumes about his stature in the film industry. With each new release, he not only breaks box office records but also elevates the standards of Indian cinema. His previous successes, such as the Baahubali series, Salaar, and Saaho, have established him as a global icon, and his passionate fanbase continues to grow.

As the celebrations in Vizag wrapped up, it was evident that the love for Prabhas goes beyond just cinema; it reflects a deep commitment to community and goodwill, showcasing the positive impact of cinema on society.