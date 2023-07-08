Kajol trolled as ‘school dropout’ for saying that our politicians have no educational background

When Kajol made a statement in her latest promotional interview that the majority of political figures in India lack education, the netizens did not hold back from brutally criticise her.

Kajol, a popular and lovable Bollywood actress, will soon make her long-awaited OTT debut in The Trail on Disney+ Hotstar. She is adored by the crowd for her down-to-earth demeanour and humorous remarks while being one of India’s most bankable actors. Even when her remarks are met with disapproval by netizens (the citizens of the internet), she does not back down from speaking her mind. She recently made a comment about the lack of educated political leaders in India while promoting her new series.

While some netizens did agree with her stance, many others viciously mocked her for being a school dropout. She was quoted by Telly Chakkar as expressing how slow changes are in a society as deeply ingrained in customs as India.

According to Kajol, ‘We have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. You are being ruled by leaders who do not have that viewpoint and education does give you that.’ She even went on to remark that she was sorry but she had to say it out loud.

As soon as her comment went viral, internet users mocked her as well as her husband Ajay Devgn’s academic background or lack thereof on social media.

While one individual called her out on Twitter as ‘school dropout after class 8th another went on to tweet that ‘This crop of nepotism Kajol herself is an illiterate school dropout, her husband sells cancer and look at her overconfidence [clown emoji]’ and countless such tweets flooded the internet.

In addition to The Trial, Kajol will appear in the suspense thriller movie Do Patti. After eight years, she will work with Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon again.