Kajol calls Madhuri Dixit “Dancing Queen”

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is known for her dancing talent and natural acting skills. She has millions of fans and has been called ‘Dance Queen’ by many and now Kajol and also made into the list.

Kajol shared a reel on her Instagram, enjoying her time with ‘Dance Queen’ Madhuri Dixit in Designer Manish Malhotra’s pre-Diwali Bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Sharing the reel, Kajol wrote, “With the original Dancing Queen ! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor .. and @manishmalhotraworld thank u for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre-Diwali celebration time !”

On his Madhuri commented on the post “The pleasure was all mine ❤️ You are stupendous Happy Diwali guys!”

Both the actresses have never work in a film together.

Recently Kajol’s romantic cult classic movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has completed 27 years. The movie starred Shahrukh Khan and was produced by Dharma Production. ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ gave Shahrukh and Kajol a new identity as ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’ respectively.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit can be seen judging a dance reality show with Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar.