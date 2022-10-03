Follow Us:
Kajol and Revathy’s ‘Salaam Venky’ to hit theatres on Dec 9

‘Salaam Venky’, which was earlier titled as ‘The Last Hurrah’, will showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.

IANS | October 3, 2022 11:50 am

Powerhouse performers Revathy and Kajol are all set to light up the screens on December 9 with their upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’.

The film is directed by Revathy, who has previously worked behind the camera for the National Award-winning “Mitr, My Friend” and 2004 drama “Phir Milenge”.

‘Salaam Venky’, which was earlier titled as ‘The Last Hurrah’, will showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.

‘Salaam Venky’ is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, ‘Salaam Venky’ is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9.

