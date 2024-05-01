Series Review: K-drama ‘Queen of Tears’ shatters records and hearts

The K-drama “Queen of Tears” has been grabbing headlines and breaking records for the past month. With the final episode airing on April 28th, it surpassed the previous record for the highest national viewership ever recorded by the network tvN, previously held by “Crash Landing on You.” Starring Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun, the series clinched the top spot with a nationwide viewership rating of 24.850 percent, making history. Additionally, it boasts global success, currently ranking third in the Top Ten TV Shows on Netflix. “Queen of Tears” was penned by Park Ji-un, who also wrote the previous record-holding series “Crash Landing on You.”

The Korean drama delves into the lives of third-generation chaebol Hong Hae-in and her lawyer husband, Baek Hyun-woo, trapped in a loveless marriage. The 16-episode series features an ensemble cast whose captivating performances do not disappoint.

It begins by portraying the strained dynamics of the married couple, highlighting Hyun-woo’s decision to seek a divorce from his cold and intimidating wife. However, his plans change when he discovers that Hae-in has a severe brain tumor, bringing unexpected twists to their relationship.

The series’ first half captivates audiences with its compelling storyline, weaving themes of power, revenge, love, and emotions into eight power-packed episodes. From the introduction of Hae-in’s unrequited love interest, Yoon Eun-seong, to the death of the Hong family patriarch, Hong Man-dae, and the looming threat of the conglomerate’s downfall, the plot keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

As the story progresses, the chaebol family seeks refuge in Hyun-woo’s hometown after losing everything. Despite facing adversity, the characters undergo personal growth, with the lead couple rekindling their relationship amidst challenges.

However, the final four episodes of the series become chaotic as it attempts to wrap up various character arcs and side plots. The resolution feels rushed and predictable, with sudden miraculous developments, such as Hae-in’s miraculous recovery and the sudden change of heart in the antagonists, lacking cohesion.

Ultimately, while the series delivers strong performances and an engaging first half, it falls short of maintaining its momentum towards the end.

The predictable and formulaic conclusion leaves viewers feeling underwhelmed, wishing for a more daring and unexpected ending akin to other unconventional K-dramas.