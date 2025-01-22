Justin Bieber claims someone else unfollowed Hailey from his Instagram account

Justin Bieber recently clarified a misunderstanding about his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, addressing rumors that he had unfollowed her on the platform.

On January 21, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to explain that someone had accessed his account and unfollowed Hailey without his knowledge. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote, dispelling any doubts about their relationship.

This clarification came after Justin had shared a series of affectionate posts about Hailey, including a cozy winter date night where the couple enjoyed ice skating together.

He also posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories, calling Hailey, “The greatest woman I have and will ever know,” accompanied by a photo of her.

The Biebers, who have been married since 2018, have long faced speculation about their relationship. In December 2024, Hailey addressed the persistent rumors by reposting a viral TikTok video, which suggested that not all online criticism is worth taking seriously.

“Me to all of you on the internet,” she wrote over the clip, acknowledging the noise surrounding their personal lives.

Despite ongoing gossip, a source close to the couple shared that they continue to laugh off the rumors. “They laugh at the constant divorce rumors,” the insider said in November. “It’s annoying but just noise.”

The couple’s bond remains strong, and in August 2024, they celebrated a new chapter in their lives with the birth of their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin shared the happy news with fans, posting a photo of Hailey holding their newborn’s tiny foot, with the caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”