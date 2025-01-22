7 unforgettable roles that elevated Nawazuddin Siddiqui to stardom

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely regarded as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Indian cinema. His career, spanning over two decades, is a testament to his extraordinary ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role he takes on.

Whether playing a villain, a hero, or a complex protagonist, Nawazuddin’s performances have left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike.

Here are seven iconic roles that have solidified his status as one of Bollywood’s finest actors.

1. Kick (2014)

In ‘Kick’, Nawazuddin took on the role of Shiv Gajra, a ruthless and calculating villain. His portrayal of the antagonist was a departure from the typical Bollywood villain, offering a more nuanced and menacing character.

Nawaz’s chilling expressions and sharp dialogue delivery elevated the film.

2. Haddi (2023)

One of Nawazuddin’s most daring performances came in ‘Haddi’, where he portrayed a transgender character seeking revenge. His physical transformation and emotional depth in the role were nothing short of groundbreaking.

The film, which delves into issues of identity and retribution, showcased Nawaz’s fearless approach to acting.

3. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is a landmark film in Indian cinema, and Nawazuddin’s portrayal of Faizal Khan remains one of his most memorable roles. Faizal, a character who evolves from a shy, introverted young man to a ruthless gangster, was brought to life with incredible nuance by Nawaz.

4. Photograph (2019)

In ‘Photograph’, Nawazuddin played Rafi, a humble street photographer who strikes up an unexpected relationship with a woman he barely knows. His portrayal of Rafi, came about with some vulnerability.

5. Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)

In this biographical drama, Nawazuddin portrayed Dashrath Manjhi, a man who single-handedly carved a road through a mountain to connect his village to the nearest town.

Nawaz’s performance was deeply emotional, capturing the resilience and determination of a man who defied all odds.

6. Raees (2017)

In ‘Raees’, Nawazuddin played Jaideep Majmudar, a sharp and shrewd police officer who faces off against Shah Rukh Khan’s titular character.

Nawaz’s performance was a masterclass in subtlety and wit, providing the perfect foil to Khan’s larger-than-life character.

7. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

In ‘Talaash’, Nawaz played Tehmur, a vulnerable man caught up in a complex web of mystery and grief. His performance in this psychological thriller added layers to the film’s intricate narrative, making it one of his most critically acclaimed roles.

From intense dramas to heartwarming tales, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s diverse body of work has firmly established him as one of the most respected and influential actors in Indian cinema.