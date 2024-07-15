Chk Chk Boom: Ryan Reynolds’ collab with K-pop band Stray Kids revealed

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have captivated South Korean fans with their ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ tour. The duo had previously teased a potential collaboration with the globally sensational boy band Stray Kids, sending K-pop enthusiasts into a frenzy. Now, Reynolds and Stray Kids have revealed the highly anticipated collaboration called ‘Chk Chak Boom’.

Stray Kids are set to make a comeback with their upcoming album ‘ATE!’ featuring a special collaboration with Deadpool and Wolverine. On Saturday, June 13 (KST), the octet released a teaser for their upcoming music video, “Chk Chk Boom!” The highly anticipated video for the lead single from ‘ATE!’ will drop on Friday, July 19, at 1 p.m. KST.

Spot the ‘Deadpool’ star in the video:

One might miss Reynolds’ appearance in the blink of an eye, but the teaser promises an epic collaboration between the group and the Hollywood star. The teaser opens with Reynolds’ voice as he plays a news reporter, reading a short segment, and he appears on screen shortly after Lee Know’s scene. While the video doesn’t confirm a collaboration with Hugh Jackman, fans speculate that it could be a surprise. The teaser showcases all the members—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.—sporting edgy and trendy outfits.

Previously, during their events, Jackman and Reynolds met with band members Bang Chan and Felix, generating excitement among fans. After the broadcast, the K-pop stars introduced the Marvel heroes as their “Besties” and announced, “We’re so excited to show you all the awesome things we have in store! Stay tuned.” Keeping up with his reputation for humor, Reynolds also posted a hilarious message, writing, “I successfully negotiated a trade. Wolverine will be the newest and only member of Stray Kids. And the entire band will join the MCU. We wish Hugh Jackman all the best on his K-pop journey.”

I successfully negotiated a trade. Wolverine will be the newest and only member of @Stray_Kids. And the entire band will join the MCU. We wish @RealHughJackman all the best on his K-pop journey.#skz pic.twitter.com/tjQosErKab — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 5, 2024

As Stray Kids gear up for the release of their comeback mini-album ‘Chk Chk Boom’, Jackman and Reynolds are promoting their upcoming film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ with full enthusiasm.