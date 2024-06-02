Junaid Khan transforms for debut role in ‘Maharaj’ poster premiere

The entertainment world is abuzz with anticipation as Junaid Khan, the talented son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, gears up for his big debut in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Maharaj’. Recently, the veil was lifted on the film’s poster, revealing a Junaid Khan like never before.

In this striking poster, Junaid dons a completely different persona, sporting a distinctive moustache and an aura of mystery that has left fans and critics alike in awe. The transformation is so profound that many have found it hard to recognize the actor, adding to the intrigue surrounding his role in the film.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Despite being a newcomer to the silver screen, Junaid is no stranger to the world of acting. With a background in theatre, he has spent years honing his craft, preparing himself for this momentous debut. His journey from the stage to the screen has equipped him with the skills and versatility needed to tackle the challenging role in ‘Maharaj’ with finesse.

Behind the scenes, the film has back of industry heavyweights, with Aditya Chopra serving as producer and Siddharth P. Malhotra taking the directorial reins. With such a talented team at the helm, ‘Maharaj’ promises to deliver a captivating narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Mark your calendars for June 14th, as that’s when ‘Maharaj’ is ready to premiere exclusively on Netflix. As Junaid Khan steps into the spotlight, all eyes will be on him to see if he can live up to the hype and make a lasting impression in his debut film. Get ready to witness the rise of a new star in Bollywood!