Shalini Pandey reflects on sharing screen with Shabana Azmi in ‘Dabba Cartel’

Shalini Pandey has captivated audiences with her breakthrough performances in ‘Arjun Reddy.’ Subsequently, she starred in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar,’ and ‘Maharaj.’ Recently, the actress once again took over the screens with her performance as Raji in the series ‘Dabba Cartel.’ The actress received the opportunity to work alongside legendary actress Shabana Azmi in the highly talked about series. In a recent interview, Shalini expressed her admiration for the veteran star, calling it a privilege to have truly known her.
For any aspiring actor, sharing the screen with a legend like Shabana Azmi is nothing short of a dream. Among them is Shalini Pandey. The actress was over the moon over receiving the opportunity to work with Azmi. Reflecting on it, Shalini said, “I am so fortunate that I have gotten to know her as human. And If I want to grow in life, I want to conduct myself the way she is.”
Pandey also revealed that Azmi was her favourite co-star. “My favourite co-star is Shabana Azmi, I had a lot of fun working with her, she is lovely.” The budding actress looks up to the veteran star for inspiration and guidance. Among the myriad aspiring and upcoming talents, Shalini also strives to learn from industry legends and hone her craft.
Following ‘Dabba Cartel’ she will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Bandwaale.’ Moreover, she also has an exciting film with Dhanush in the pipeline.
