Aamir Khan reflects on son Junaid’s ‘Loveyapa’ failing at the box office

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor recently made their theatrical debut with ‘Loveyapa.’ Upon its theatrical release, the film failed to impress at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 60 crores, the film managed to rack up only around 10 crores. In a recent conversation, Aamir Khan reflected on his son Junaid’s film tanking at the box office.

During his conversation with ABP, Aamir Khan talked about ‘Loveyapa’ failing at the box office. When the interviewer asked about it, he said, “Nahi chali woh film, unfortunately. Toh mujhe uska bhi bada dukh hai. Mujhe laga film acchi hai aur Junaid ne bhi accha kaam kiya hai lekin voh film nahi chali. (That film did not work. So, I’m very sad about it. I felt the film was good and even Junaid did good work but it didn’t work out).”

Advertisement

He added that as a father, he was ten times more stressed about Junaid’s film as compared to his own projects. The ‘Dangal’ actor revealed sitting by the window and reflecting on the anxiety he was feeling about his son’s debut. Aamir revealed, “Mai dur dekh raha hun par mera dil zor se dhadak raha hai. (I was far away, but my heart was pounding loudly). I thought it was the most important moment of my life. Baaki Junaid jo hai voh seekhega. (But Junaid will learn). This a field where you have to face success and failure. Junaid is someone who is young and intelligent. He has got a lot of energy and positivity. He’ll find his way.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phantom Studios (@fuhsephantom)



Moreover, Aamir Khan also revealed that he has produced a film with his son in it. The romantic title also stars Sai Pallavi and it will hit theatres by the end of the year.

Also Read: Alia, Ranbir & Vicky celebrate Bhansali’s 62nd birthday on set

Meanwhile, ‘Loveyapa’ is reported to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit ‘Love Today’. The title starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Raveena Ravi in key roles. Advait Chandan, the director of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ helmed ‘Loveyapa’. Additionally, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment bankrolled the title with Zee Studios serving as the global distributors.