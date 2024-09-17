Jr NTR sees image of Sridevi in Janhvi Kapoor’s performance for ‘Devara: Part 1’

In a recent lively discussion, “Devara: Part 1” director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, alongside cast members Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and director Koratala Siva, offered intriguing insights into their upcoming Telugu-language film.

Jr NTR took a moment to reflect on Janhvi Kapoor’s striking resemblance to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi. He recalled a particular photoshoot during which Kapoor’s appearance reminded him of Sridevi’s iconic look. “There was a picture of Janhvi sitting on a boat, looking directly at the camera,” Jr NTR shared. “In certain angles, she resembled Sridevi garu so closely. Although capturing that exact resemblance on camera is challenging, her performance and smile evoke a sense of Sridevi’s presence.”

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been making waves in Indian cinema, responded to the compliment with a thoughtful reflection. “It’s strange for me to say this,” she admitted, “but I feel that connection more when I’m performing or speaking in Telugu. It just feels like home.”

“Devara: Part 1,” helmed by Koratala Siva, is set to be a major release in the Indian Telugu film industry. The movie, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, features Jr NTR in a dual role alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, marking their debut in Telugu cinema. The cast also includes notable actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in supporting roles.

Originally announced in April 2021 under the working title NTR30, the film’s official title was revealed in May 2023. The project was later divided into a duology, with principal photography for “Devara: Part 1” starting in April 2023 and concluding in August 2024. The film was shot across various locations including Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Visakhapatnam, as well as parts of Goa and Thailand.