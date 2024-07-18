Taylor Swift releases new single ‘I can do it with a broken heart’

Taylor Swift has surprised fans yet again with a new musical treat from her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. The singer-songwriter announced ‘I Can Do It with a Broken Heart’ as her latest single, alongside an instrumental version that adds a unique twist to the track.

The announcement, made via her official Taylor Nation Instagram account, celebrated the release with enthusiasm. “We’re so excited it’s like it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday every day! Today’s special because Taylor’s declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!” The post also showcased the cover art for the new releases, featuring Swift in a dazzling costume performing the song live, surrounded by fans.

Currently, Swift is in the midst of her Eras Tour, delighting audiences across Europe. Her recent stop in London saw a surprise appearance by her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, during a wardrobe change for ‘I Can Do It with a Broken Heart’. Swift continues to captivate crowds with her dynamic performances, including recent shows in Milan where she encountered unexpected moments like swallowing a bug and experiencing a piano malfunction.

Reflecting on the Milan concerts, Swift expressed her gratitude to the enthusiastic crowds, describing them as “truly 2 of my favorite crowds ever.” The Grammy-winning artist thanked her fans for their passion and generosity, promising to return soon.

Following her European engagements, Swift’s tour will journey back to North America, featuring dates across the United States and Canada starting in October. The tour is set to conclude in December, showcasing Swift’s enduring popularity and global appeal.

With ‘I Can Do It with a Broken Heart’ gaining momentum as the next single, Taylor Swift continues to innovate and connect with her audience through heartfelt lyrics and electrifying performances, solidifying her status as one of today’s most influential artists.