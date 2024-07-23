Coldplay dedicates ‘Everglow’ to Taylor Swift in emotional tribute

Coldplay delivered a heartfelt tribute to Taylor Swift during their electrifying concert in Dusseldorf on Saturday night, where lead vocalist Chris Martin paused to dedicate their song “Everglow” to the renowned artist and her devoted fanbase. The emotional moment unfolded as Swift captivated audiences across Germany with her record-breaking Eras Tour, recently concluding a triumphant series of shows in Gelsenkirchen.

“This is for Taylor Swift because she left town,” Martin shared from behind his piano at Merkur Spiel-Arena, addressing the crowd. “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today,” he added, according to Billboard.

The dedication struck a chord with fans, reflecting on Swift’s departure from Gelsenkirchen after three unforgettable nights of performances that met with overwhelming support. Swift herself took to Instagram to express her gratitude, marveling at the creativity and affection displayed by her German fans through various tributes during her concerts.

Billboard reported that Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, maintained the top spot on charts for an unprecedented 12 consecutive weeks, marking a milestone in her illustrious career.

“I am completely blown away by what you’ve done,” Swift expressed to her fans, acknowledging their pivotal role in this remarkable achievement.

For Coldplay, this gesture towards Swift adds a poignant moment to their ongoing European tour, following their headline performance at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. Their concert in Dusseldorf was part of a series of dynamic performances, with another show scheduled in the same city on July 21.

As Swift continues to captivate audiences across Europe with her Eras Tour, her influence and the reciprocal admiration from fellow musicians like Coldplay underscore the deep connections forged through music and shared experiences on the global stage.