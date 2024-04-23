Jimmy Shergill talks portraying real heroes in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’

Jimmy Shergill is gearing up to take audiences on a gripping journey through the upcoming web series ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’, which has been creating quite a stir. The series dives deep into the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent response by the Indian Air Force, all under the direction of Santosh Singh.

In a recent interview, Shergill opened up about the daunting task of portraying real-life heroes whose contributions often go unnoticed. He spoke about the challenge of embodying characters whose identities are shielded from the public eye, remarking, “So, such people who do so much behind the scenes, but their faces, their names never come out. So, obviously, it’s a big challenge.”

Shergill highlighted the lack of tangible references for actors portraying soldiers and policemen, underscoring the unique demands of such roles.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Joining Shergill on this cinematic journey are Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi, each lending their talent to bring depth to the narrative. Dutta, who plays a pivotal role as a power broker, emphasized the series’ basis in true events that reshaped the nation’s history, particularly the ripple effect of the Pulwama attack leading to the Balakot airstrike.

Dutta further delved into the series’ exploration of India’s changing global image post-Pulwama, hinting at the broader implications of the storyline.

Set to premiere on April 25 on JioCinema, ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ promises to captivate audiences with its portrayal of high-stakes decision-making and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, the series is offering viewers an immersive experience into the complexities of real-life events and the resilience they inspire.