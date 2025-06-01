LK Dutta, veteran air force officer and Lara Dutta’s father, passes away

Lara Dutta is grieving the loss of her father, Wing Commander LK Dutta (retd), who passed away earlier today.

A highly respected veteran of the Indian Air Force, he was not only a man of service but also a deeply cherished presence in Lara’s life.

His passing comes shortly after his 84th birthday, celebrated on May 12, a date that holds extra meaning for Lara. It also marked the 25th anniversary of her Miss Universe win, a moment that catapulted her into the global spotlight.

Earlier this month, she had shared emotional photos from a small family puja held in his honour, acknowledging both the joy and the bittersweet weight of the day. In one post, she reflected: “Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions… Time certainly flies!”

The cremation took place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai, where close friends and family gathered for a final goodbye.

In an earlier Instagram tribute, Lara wrote about the fleeting nature of life and the importance of gratitude, saying, “Knowing full well how fleeting and fragile life is, it’s important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us.”

Wing Commander LK Dutta led a life marked by discipline, strength, and integrity. His influence was deeply felt in Lara’s journey, both personally and professionally. She has often credited him for shaping her worldview and instilling a sense of resilience that has served her well in her career.

Professionally, Lara has had a busy year. She recently appeared in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’, a gripping political drama that premiered on JioCinema in April. The series, featuring actors like Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi, received praise for its intense storytelling and performances.

Looking ahead, Lara is gearing up for several new ventures, including ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Suryast’, and a much-anticipated adaptation of ‘Ramayana’.