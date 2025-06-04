Lara Dutta honors dad LK Dutta’s courage and love in touching social media post

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta is mourning the loss of her father, Wing Commander L.K. Dutta (Retd), who passed away in Mumbai on May 31 at the age of 84.

A man of discipline, strength, and deep affection, he left behind not just memories, but a legacy that shaped Lara’s very identity.

Taking to social media, Lara shared an emotional note to honour her father’s life and the remarkable courage with which he faced his final days.

“My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night,” she wrote. Over the past few months, he had been battling an illness, one that tested him deeply. Yet he remained resilient till the very end.

Lara Dutta described her father as a man who carried pain with the grace of a seasoned soldier. “He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle-worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic,” she wrote.

But Lara’s tribute wasn’t just about his final fight. She opened up a treasure chest of childhood memories, painting a picture of a father who was both gentle and firm, a guide and a playmate. From stargazing perched on his shoulders, to waltzing by stepping on his feet, and even sharing simple joys like ice cream rides on his scooter — these were the fragments of a beautiful bond she now holds closer than ever.

“My dad hoisting a 3-year-old me up on his shoulders to look at the stars… the lap I sat on while I air-played an imaginary piano to the sound of his favourite Richard Clayderman tape…” she reminisced.

She also credited him with instilling in her the values that defined her path — the ability to reason, the confidence to stand tall, and the gift of humour, even at one’s own expense. “I learnt to be brave, I learnt to be fearless, I learnt to stand up for myself and for others,” she said.

Lara ended her tribute with a line that echoed both grief and enduring connection: “I carry your heart, Dad… I carry it in my heart.”