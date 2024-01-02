Jazz maestro Les McCann dies at 88

Renowned jazz pianist Les McCann, whose melodic genius reverberated through the realms of jazz, R&B, and hip-hop, passed away at the age of 88 in a Los Angeles hospital last Friday, according to confirmation from his manager. Although the specific cause of death was not disclosed, it was revealed that McCann had been hospitalized the previous week due to pneumonia.

McCann, born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1935, immersed himself in music from an early age within a family deeply rooted in musical traditions. His journey into the world of music began with playing the tuba and drums in his school’s marching band. Remarkably, his prowess as a pianist was largely self-taught, with only a few weeks of formal lessons during his childhood.

During his time in the U.S. Navy, McCann’s musical talents took him further, as he clinched victory in a singing contest that earned him a coveted spot on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1956, then the pinnacle of television variety shows. Following his discharge from the Navy, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he established a trio, rebuffing an offer to join the Cannonball Adderley Quintet.

Advertisement

McCann’s impact on the music scene was profound, especially in the fusion of jazz and R&B, leaving an indelible mark on the burgeoning hip-hop genre. His influence resonates in iconic tracks by artists such as the Notorious B.I.G. (“10 Crack Commandments”), A Tribe Called Quest (“After Hours”), and Snoop Dogg with Dr. Dre (“The Next Episode”). McCann’s artistry provided the foundation for numerous hip-hop classics by Pete Rock and C.L. Smooth, Warren G., Slick Rick, and many others.

Throughout his prolific career, McCann collaborated with luminaries like Ben Webster, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Pass, and the Jazz Crusaders. His discography boasts over 60 albums, with his 1960 releases, “Les McCann Plays the Truth” and “The Shout,” catapulting him to fame with their rollicking and soulful tunes. His musical journey continued with the recent deluxe reissue of his “Never a Dull Moment,” marking his enduring impact on the world of music. Les McCann’s legacy lives on through the notes of his timeless compositions, celebrated by fans and revered by fellow musicians.