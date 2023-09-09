Jawan breaks boxoffice records, Rs 200 cr in 3 days!

In its first three days of release, Shah Rukh Khan’s most recent film “Jawan” brought in a whopping Rs 197.50 crore at the box office. The movie, which was released in several languages, has seen its box office fortunes fluctuate dramatically in its first few days.

On its opening day, which was a Thursday, “Jawan” made a respectable Rs 74.5 crore. With the Hindi version taking in 65.5 crore, the Tamil version Rs 5.3 crore, and the Telugu version Rs 3.7 crore, the earnings were split among the several languages.

The movie’s earnings decreased on the second day, a Friday. Rs 53 crore was the total revenue for the day, which represents a drop of about 28.86% from the first day. The Tamil and Telugu versions each contributed Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively, while the Hindi version accounted for Rs 47 crore. It’s important to remember that these numbers are based on shaky data.

The movie is anticipated to make a comeback on the third day, a Saturday, with an estimated earning of approximately Rs 70 crore. This shows that, despite changes in its daily revenues, the movie is still a serious contender at the box office. According to Sacnilk, more than 11 lakh tickets have already been sold for Day 3 of Jawan, which will feature over 20,000 shows.

The film ranked first in Australia and New Zealand and third in Germany. “Jawan” surpassed the previous mark for the best domestic opening for Bollywood films.

With a total weekend gross of A$ 398,030 (about Rs. 2.11 crore) in Australia and NZ and an additional NZ$ 79,805 (roughly Rs. Additionally, Jawan was able to collect €146,014 (about Rs. 1.30 crore) in Germany, propelling it into third position on the list of weekend box office receipts.

Meanwhile, businessman Anand Mahindra tweeted this about SRK. “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…” he tweeted.