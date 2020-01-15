The first song from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out. Titled “Gallan Kardi”, the party song is another remix in the list of remakes that Bollywood has been lately churning.

A recreated version of Punjabi song “Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya”, the song has been sung by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri.

Alaya F took to her official Instagram handle to share the song with a caption that read, “A classic, with a twist Get ready for OH HO!! #GallanKardi out now LINK IN BIO! #JawaaniJaaneman.”

The foot-tapping number sees Alaya, Saif and Tabu grooving to the peppy beats of the track.

The song is all about style, bling, and swagger that the on-screen father duo exhibit. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F plays Saif and Tabu’s daughter.

While the lyrics of the song have been penned by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger, the music of the track has been composed by Prem and Hardeep.

Directed by National-award winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a new-age family concept comedy that has been shot in London.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 31 January 2020.