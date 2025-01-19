Jason Derulo sets the stage on fire with “Chammak Challo” and “UP Wala Thumka”

Jason Derulo, the American singer, songwriter, and dancer famous for hits like “Swalla,” recently immersed himself in the vibrant world of Bollywood during his visit to India.

The artist, who was in the country to promote his latest music video, “Snake,” took the opportunity to embrace the infectious energy of Bollywood music and dance.

Derulo’s visit saw him collaborating with the talented Nora Fatehi for the much-anticipated track “Snake.”

The duo also made a special appearance on a popular dance reality show, where Derulo delighted the audience by dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song “Chammak Challo” from ‘Ra.One’.

The track, sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer, was a massive hit and remains a fan favorite. Derulo’s moves had the crowd cheering as he effortlessly grooved to the energetic beats.

But that wasn’t all. Jason Derulo also showed off his dance skills to the classic Govinda number “UP Wala Thumka” from ‘Hero No. 1’. This lively track, sung by Sonu Nigam, has been a hit since its release in 1997.

The reality show also featured a fun moment when Derulo and Nora Fatehi got Malaika Arora to groove to their new track “Snake.”

“Snake,” the music video that Derulo is promoting, was directed by Moroccan filmmaker Abderrafia El Abdioui, with choreography led by Indian choreographer Rajit Dev. The video has generated a lot of buzz.