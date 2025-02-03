What’s cooking between Atif Aslam, Honey Singh, Jason Derulo in Dubai?

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently captivated audiences at a spectacular concert in Dubai, showcasing his powerful vocals. But it wasn’t just the music that had people talking – it was what came after the performance. Following his show, Atif Aslam was joined by Indian rapper and singer Honey Singh and international star Jason Derulo for a lavish dinner.

The three musical icons shared moments from their evening together on social media, sparking excitement among fans who are now speculating that a major collaboration might be in the works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

On Monday, the trio posted snapshots from their night out in Dubai. One photo captured them all smiling for the camera, while another showed them enjoying a lavish spread of food.

Honey Singh, who has a massive fan following, took to social media to share a picture with Atif Aslam, calling him his “borderless brother.”

Atif also kept his followers engaged by posting video clips from his concert. Among the highlights was his rendition of “Dil Se Re,” a timeless track from Shah Rukh Khan’s classic film ‘Dil Se’. The song, originally composed by AR Rahman, remains a fan favorite.

In his post, Atif shared his gratitude with his fans, saying, “Some masterpieces y’all wanted to hear. LEKIN dil hai to dard bhi to ho ga na … P.S. Thank you for loving Channa.”

As fans eagerly await news of any future projects, Honey Singh is gearing up to entertain the Indian audience with his upcoming ‘Millionaire India Tour’.

Singh will perform in 10 cities across India, starting in Mumbai on February 22, followed by stops in Lucknow, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, before wrapping up in Kolkata on April 5.

The tour promises to be an unforgettable ride as the Indian artist continues to make waves on the music scene.