After a series of successful episodes, Maniesh Paul unveils the teaser of his upcoming episode with the music sensation Jasleen Royal, as she spills beans about her childhood dream of being a cricketer.

Sharing a Punjabi connection, Maniesh Paul and Jasleen Royal bonded over their cultural background in a fun and hearty conversation about life, wherein Jasleen spoke about her ‘Royal’ surname and revealed an interesting fact of her childhood. The music composer and singer has been a cricket player and aspired to be a leg spinner in her younger days.

Earlier, Jasleen Royal poured her heart about details of her life on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, now adding more dimensions to her enigmatic personality, the music composer and singer has a tete-a-tete with Maniesh Paul, who is known for his interesting conversations through the podcast.

Maniesh Paul has successfully created a platform for people from different walks of life to unfold the unseen aspects of their life, revealing their untold stories.

From Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Prajakta Koli, Anu Malik, to many more, Maniesh Paul has delivered engaging episodes through his podcasts that has created a huge fanbase amongst the audience for his earnest and unfiltered conversations.