Jasleen Royal shares glimpses from her Chennai concert

Jasleen Royal was in Chennai last night, a city that is rich in culture and traditions. It was a night worth all the memories as the whole crowd sang Jasleen’s all-time hit song “Din Shagna Da”.

Jasleen took it to her Instagram account and posted a brief clip from last night where the Chennai crowd can be seen singing “Din Shagna Da”. When Jasleen takes it over from the crowd and starts singing the song, everyone cheers for her and the vibe for the evening just got better.

Loving and living the moments of the evening, Jasleen wrote along with the video, “All my love for South Indian food and the land of rich culture and getting it back multi-gold last night. Life has been a full circle. It was a great great night Chennai! Thank you for the love .”

Jasleen also posted a video of delicious delicacy from the city expressing her love for South Indian food.

The singer is currently going around for various concerts and will soon be flying to London for the same. Jasleen who has been winning hearts ever since she entered the industry was recently applauded for compositions in the film runaway 34.