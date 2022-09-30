Jasleen Royal reveals about a scary incident on Maniesh Paul’s Podcast

The Maniesh Paul Podcast, a platform that has always been the best to discuss deep-rooted concerns or to talk about anything has Jasleen Royal as its guest for its latest episode. The composer and singer open up about how the sudden demise of legendary singer KK was awakening no how artists take their health for granted.

After a series of successful episodes, The Maniesh Paul Podcast’s latest episode has a rather melodious guest this time. Filmfare Award Winner, and the Composer and Singer of Ranjha, Jasleen Royal takes the guest seat for this episode and unveils a lot of unknown facts about her.

Sharing the Punjabi connection, Maniesh Paul and Jasleen Royal indulge in a fun and heart-to-heart conversation.

Maniesh Paul is the best host, as known by all, and brews some amusing conversations with the singer that vary from her talking about her initial days to her reaction to the sudden demise of the singer KK.

Initiating a conversation on the music industry being taken aback by the sudden demise of KK, Maniesh Paul takes Jasleen Royal’s view on how incidents like these affect the artist.

Revealing an unknown fact about her recent tours, the one-woman band, Jasleen shares that something similar had happened to her in the recent past. The female pop star of the country, says, “The sudden demise of KK sir was a wake-up call on how you ignore your health”.

Further the Ranjha Composer reveals, “Recently I was doing back to back shows. I was in Hyderabad for one show and the next day I had another show in Bangalore. Since we were in Hyderabad, so we had Biryani in dinner. I woke up in the morning and had a bad episode of puking and uneasiness. My band members took me to the hospital, and since we couldn’t push the Bangalore show further cause people had already bought tickets, and what would we say to the organisers, everyone took me to the airport on a wheelchair cause I was so unwell. I still remember, while I was getting my make up done, I was dozing off in between.”

Highlighting the fact on how post that incident, Jasleen’s management team decided to have an emergency ambulance as a back up during the shows, the singer conveys that it’s very important to take care of your health amidst all the hectic schedules.

Maniesh Paul digs in a little deeper and talks to Jasleen about how it’s necessary to give a song the “Bollywood angle” for it to get the fame and recognition. Jasleen responds how it’s the perception that changes and not the song. Citing the example of her massive hit ‘Din Shagna Da’, the singer shares that the song became a chartbuster after four years of its release!

After this entertaining episode of the Delhi Punjabi Munda Maniesh Paul and the Ludhiana Kudi Jasleen Royal, reminiscing some typical punjabi traits and having some deep conversations at the same time, the audiences eagerly await new episodes of the podcast.

Having guests from varied fields, The Maniesh Paul Podcast has earlier hosted popular singer Anu Malik, actor Govinda, Bharti Singh, influencers Prajakta Koli and Sushant Divgikr and many more known personalities.

On the work front, while Jasleen is tied up with her music tours and upcoming compositions, while Maniesh Paul is juggling between shoots of his upcoming OTT debut web series and Jhalak Dhikla Jaa.