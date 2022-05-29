6- year old champ sings Kho ‘Gaye Hum Kahan’ along with Jasleen Royal

The voice that rules our hearts, Jasleen Royal has been busy in many concerts lately.

The ‘Ranjha’ singer and composer is one of the most loved singers of recent times with a fan following amongst all age groups.

Recently, at one of her concerts, the singer had a six-year-old fanboy, whose wish to sing with Jasleen got fulfilled. A video of the little boy has gone viral where he can be seen singing along with Jasleen. The video is pure bliss for any Jasleen Royal fan. The duo sang, Jasleen’s hit song “Kho Gae Hum Kahan” from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

The crowd also couldn’t help but live the little kid’s dream along with him. Clearly, the night was an amazing one as the singer fulfilled the wish of a little boy of singing along with him.

Jasleen and her concert’s special visitors are trends now. The singer had a furry four-legged, doggy, as her special audience in one of her previous concerts. Then too, the singer sang her hit single, ‘Nit Nit’.

Jasleen has become a melodious queen ruling over people’s heart and their music charts. From her composition ‘Ranjha’ making it to the Global billboard to ‘Din shagna Da’ becoming an ultimate wedding song, Jasleen has indeed paved her way into the music chartbusters. She was recently applauded for her beautiful compositions in the Ajay Devgn starer Runaway 34. The film was Jasleen’s first project as a solo composer and she totally nailed it!