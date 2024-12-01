IFFI 2024 wraps up in grand style with a star-studded closing ceremony

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa came to a memorable conclusion on November 28, 2024, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

With a record-breaking 11,332 delegates from 34 Indian states and 28 countries, the festival showcased its ever-expanding global appeal, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous year. This year’s event celebrated the magic of storytelling and set the stage for future filmmakers to shine.

The Film Bazaar emerged as a major highlight, with participation skyrocketing to 1,876 delegates from just 775 the previous year. Business projections exceeded ₹500 crore, making it a remarkable achievement for the industry.

Foreign delegates represented 42 countries, adding a vibrant international dimension. The Tech Pavilion, featuring 15 industry partners, and sponsorships worth ₹15.36 crore further solidified IFFI 2024 and its role as a hub for innovation and collaboration.

Cinematic excellence took center stage with 189 films from 81 countries, selected from over 1,800 submissions. This included 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 44 Asia premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Among the competition entries, the Lithuanian film ‘Toxic’ won the Golden Peacock for Best Film, while ‘A New Year That Never Came’ from Romania received the Silver Peacock for Best Director. The festival also paid tribute to Australian cinema with the opening film ‘Better Man’ by Michael Gracey.

The Indian Panorama section showcased 25 feature and 20 non-feature films, representing the finest in Indian cinema. A new award, aligned with this year’s theme of “Young Filmmakers,” recognized emerging talent, with Navjyot Bandiwadekar winning for ‘Grahat Ganapati’.

The focus on young creators extended to masterclasses, panel discussions, and a talent platform. There was participation from 350 film students and 100 emerging filmmakers. Five short films produced during the festival, including ‘Gullu’ and ‘We Can Hear the Same Music’, demonstrated the potential of the next generation of storytellers.

IFFI’s restored classics section was a nostalgic journey. It featured masterpieces like ‘Awara’ by Raj Kapoor and ‘Devadasu’ by ANR, alongside other iconic films. The festival honored cinematic legends Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, and Tapan Sinha. This commemorated their centenaries with curated screenings and events.

IFFIesta added a lively touch with its entertainment zone, blending food, performances, and an exhibition celebrating Indian filmmaking history.

With 18,795 visitors, including 6,000 students, it was a crowd favorite. Meanwhile, 30 masterclasses with stalwarts like Mani Ratnam, A.R. Rahman, and Ranbir Kapoor inspired packed audiences, with Mani Ratnam’s session seeing the highest attendance.

The festival’s wide media reach, supported by over 700 accredited journalists and 45 social media influencers, ensured extensive coverage across print, digital, and international platforms.