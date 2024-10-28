Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Devara’ triumph ignites brand buzz and new endorsements

Janhvi Kapoor is making waves across industries following her powerful debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Devara: Part 1’.

Already established in Bollywood, Janhvi’s leap into the South Indian film industry has not only won over audiences but also garnered the attention of major brands eager to collaborate with her. This newfound popularity has led to an increase in endorsement offers.

According to industry insiders, Janhvi’s performance in ‘Devara: Part 1’ has left a lasting impression on viewers and brands alike.

“After the release, numerous brands have shown interest in working with Janhvi. Her South Indian debut has positioned her as a fresh face in the regional market, making her an ideal choice for new campaigns,” a source shared. Given her recent success, brands are keen to leverage her growing appeal.

‘Devara: Part 1’ may have featured Janhvi in a relatively brief role, but she still managed to leave a mark. The film’s director hinted that ‘Devara: Part 2’ will focus more on Janhvi’s character, fueling fans’ excitement to see her take on a more substantial role.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has a strong lineup of projects in Bollywood, including ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘RC16’, ensuring her visibility on both national and regional screens.

Janhvi’s journey in the film industry began in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’, and though some of her subsequent films struggled commercially, she proved her acting prowess with roles like the lead in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and a challenging performance in ‘Mili’.