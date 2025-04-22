Sizzling BTS alert! Janhvi and Sidharth ride into romance in ‘Param Sundari’

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are serving up major ‘filmy’ vibes, and fans can’t get enough! On Monday, Janhvi dropped an adorable sneak peek from the sets of their upcoming film ‘Param Sundari’, and it’s safe to say – the internet is riding high on the cuteness.

The behind-the-scenes snapshots show the duo sharing a light moment as Sidharth helps Janhvi master the art of scooty riding.

Yes, you read that right – the ever-charming Sidharth is now also a part-time riding instructor!

Janhvi, dressed in a gorgeous pink saree and a printed blouse, is all smiles as she takes the scooty for a spin with her co-star by her side. Sidharth complements her perfectly, looking like a true ‘desi munda’ in his salmon pink shirt and black denims.

“Param loves it when I take him for a ride #ParamSundari,” Janhvi captioned the post with a wink, leaving fans curious – is that her teasing a new romantic angle in the film?

‘Param Sundari’, directed by Tushar Jalota, is a romantic comedy where opposites attract — a “North ka munda” falls head over heels for a “South ki sundari,” promising loads of drama, laughs, and heartwarming moments.

The film is ready for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025, and buzz around it is already building.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is clearly on a roll. Post ‘Param Sundari’, she’ll be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in his next big project titled ‘Peddi’. Directed by ‘Uppena’ fame Buchi Babu Sana, the pan-India film also stars Kannada cinema icon Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and ‘Mirzapur’ breakout Divyenndu.