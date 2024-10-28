Vijay Deverakonda teams up with international action director for ‘VD 12’

Exciting news for Vijay Deverakonda fans! The celebrated Telugu actor is set to dazzle audiences with groundbreaking action sequences in his upcoming film, currently dubbed “VD 12.”

The production has enlisted a high-profile international action director to oversee these stunts, promising heart-stopping scenes,

For Vijay Deverakonda, who has already made a name for himself with dedicated performances in films like ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’, this new collaboration pushes his commitment to the next level.

Advertisement

Known for portraying intense, character-driven roles, he is now preparing for a physically challenging performance with guidance from a director who has choreographed stunts for major global blockbusters. The goal? To bring something genuinely spectacular to Indian cinema with action scenes that blend both realism and high-intensity spectacle.

“Vijay’s dedication to his craft is remarkable, but he’s raising the bar with ‘VD 12’,” shared an industry insider. “This time, he’s delving into advanced stunt techniques, training rigorously to ensure the scenes look authentic and pack a punch. He’s not just going through the motions but is truly mastering these challenging moves.”

This partnership between Deverakonda and the internationally acclaimed action expert promises to introduce fans to a new side of the actor, one that takes him beyond his established charisma and into the realm of action. Deverakonda’s fans, who have followed his journey from debuting in ‘Nuvvila’ (2011) to his breakout role in ‘Yevade Subramanyam’ (2015) and on to his award-winning performance in ‘Arjun Reddy’ (2017), are eager to see him take on something so different.

Popular as one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema and featured in ‘Forbes India’s Celebrity 100’ list since 2018, he has consistently expanded his range, and ‘VD 12’ could be his most ambitious project yet.