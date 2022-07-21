Jacqueline Fernandez looks ravishing at the Premiere of ‘The Gray Man’

Jacqueline Fernandez is literally a style icon in Bollywood. Time and again, the actress has stunned us with her ravishing looks and vivacious energy. Her enigmatic presence, bubbly mood, and stunner looks have always got us admiring her beauty.

The actress attended the premiere of the Russo Brothers’ ‘The Gray Man’ and we could barely take our eyes off her!!

The actress wore a Pantsuit which was an amalgamation of silver and grey, making the actress look as stylish as ever. Jacqueline Fernandez kept her makeup subtle and shoes sharp. Her beauty is exceptional!

Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience. On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming ‘Ram Setu’, while she also has ‘Vikrant Rona’ and ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline.