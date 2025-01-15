J-Hope launches first solo world tour, ‘Hope on the Stage’

BTS’ J-Hope is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his career with the announcement of his first-ever solo world tour, ‘Hope on the Stage’.

The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, is preparing to visit 15 cities across the globe, including six in North America.

This marks a significant milestone for J-Hope as he steps into the spotlight as a solo performer, a move that has thrilled fans worldwide. The news was confirmed by BigHit Music, under the Hybe umbrella, and later shared by J-Hope himself on his Instagram, sparking immense excitement among ARMY.

The tour will kick off with three electrifying nights in Seoul before heading to North America, where J-Hope will begin his performances on March 13 at New York’s Barclays Center. From there, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland, culminating in a grand finale at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium.

The Los Angeles concert is likely to be a historic event, as J-Hope will become the first Korean solo artist to headline a US stadium.

Following the North American leg, the tour will continue through Asia, with confirmed stops in the Philippines and Singapore. There might be additional cities as well.

While this is J-Hope’s first official solo tour, he is no stranger to captivating audiences on his own. In 2022, he made history as the first Korean artist to headline the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, earning widespread acclaim for his dynamic and engaging performances.

Fans in Seoul will have a special opportunity to watch the live-streamed performances of the tour’s opening shows via Weverse, Hybe’s fan platform.

Whether other stops on the tour will also have live stream is not sure, but the Seoul concerts are already shaping up to be unforgettable events for ARMY.

This tour comes at a pivotal time for J-Hope and his fellow BTS members, who are gradually resuming their careers after fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service.

J-Hope is the second member of the group to return, following Jin’s discharge in June 2024. The group, who last performed together in 2022 at the ‘Yet to Come’ concert in Busan, South Korea, is likely to reunite later this year once all members complete their service.

Pre-sale tickets for ‘Hope on the Stage’ will be available to official ARMY fan club members starting January 22, with general ticket sales opening the following day, January 23.

However, ticket sales for the Los Angeles concert will be public at a later date due to ongoing wildfires in the area.