Ishwak Singh shines at ‘Berlin’ premiere, reflects on empowering role

Ishwak Singh, celebrated for his dynamic performances, graced the Red Lorry Film Festival where his latest endeavor, ‘Berlin’, premiered to an enthusiastic audience.

Reflecting on his experience at the festival, Ishwak remarked, “The Red Lorry Film Festival was a breath of fresh air—a carefully curated selection ranging from recent Oscar winners to timeless classics. It was truly exciting to see ‘Berlin’ receive such a warm reception.”

Diving into his character in ‘Berlin’, Ishwak shared, “Portraying a deaf spy central to the storyline was a departure from my usual roles—a rare and empowering opportunity.”

He further elaborated, “Much like the film itself, my character offers a fresh perspective, inviting the audience into a captivating narrative with layers of intrigue. I believe viewers will find it both compelling and thought-provoking.”

Ishwak’s stellar performance in ‘Berlin’ garnered him the Best Actor award at SAIF (Stars Asian International Film Festival), underscoring the impact of his portrayal.

Grateful for the recognition, Ishwak expressed, “The overwhelming response from audiences has been humbling. It’s heartening to see people appreciate the film in its entirety, with a special emphasis on the performances.”

Acknowledging the collaborative effort behind his success, Ishwak Singh credited filmmaker and writer Atul Sabharwal for crafting a character ripe with potential. He also extended gratitude to his co-actors for their unwavering support, emphasizing the importance of synergy in creating authentic performances.

The Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow, offers a diverse selection of cinematic gems from around the globe. From the gripping French courtroom drama ‘The Goldman’s Case’ to the adrenaline-fueled Danish thriller ‘Oxen’, the festival promises a rich tapestry of storytelling.

Featuring acclaimed works such as ‘Good Boy’ and ‘Evil’, the festival celebrates cinematic excellence across various genres, showcasing the best of international cinema.

With its final curtain call slated for April 7, the Red Lorry Film Festival continues to captivate audiences with its eclectic lineup, providing a platform for cinematic brilliance to shine.